Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Art historian Sister Wendy Beckett has died. She was 88

Art historian Sister Wendy Beckett has died. She was 88

LONDON (AP) — Sister Wendy Beckett, an art historian and critic, has died. She was 88.

The Carmelite Monastery of Quidenham said Beckett died Wednesday afternoon.

She was a sister of the Catholic Church who became prominent in the 1990s presenting BBC shows about art history.

Her work included a series of well received documentaries including “Sister Wendy’s Odyssey” and “Sister Wendy’s Grand Tour.”

Beckett was born in South Africa and raised in Scotland. She taught in Cape Town, South Africa, and Liverpool.

