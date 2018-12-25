Confusion, anger grow as Congo faces Sunday’s election

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — As Congo hurtles toward Sunday’s already troubled election, the opposition is urging mobile phone companies to disable SIM cards provided for voting machines.

Concerns are growing about how the ballots of 40 million voters will be counted and shared. Some worry that electronic transmission of results by the machines could open the door to manipulation.

Several people being trained to be electoral agents told The Associated Press they have been taught about the machines’ electronic transmission capabilities, saying the machines will be used to directly transmit voting data to the central server.

Electoral officials insist the machines will be used only as printers after voters tap on touchscreens to select candidates.

Congo for the first time is using voting machines as it chooses a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila.