AP Top Science News at 12:34 a.m. EST

Tuesday, December 25, 2018
Indonesia asks people to avoid coast near erupting volcano

Japan will resume commercial whaling, but not in Antarctic

Sicilian airport reopens amid Mount Etna’s latest eruption

Russia: Hole drilled from inside Int’l Space Station capsule

SpaceX launches Air Force’s best GPS yet, ends banner year

Science Says: A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided

Harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii

Ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunts appealed by US

What makes chickens happy? Nobody is quite sure

Mars lander sets quake monitor on planet’s red surface

