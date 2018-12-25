Open
Tuesday, December 25, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EST

Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact

AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall

‘Marginal’ Santa believer puts out cookies after Trump chat

Trump: ‘I do’ have confidence Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Japan stocks plunge, other Asia markets fall after US losses

An icon of Christmas cheer went dark, some parks close

North Korea ordered to pay parents, estate of student $500M

Mattis’ permanent replacement likely to face close scrutiny

Court says Justice Ginsburg up and working after surgery

Trump’s coalition cracking over his policies and personality

