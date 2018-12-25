Open
AP Top News at 12:10 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:10 a.m. EST

US says 2nd Guatemalan child dies in immigration custody

‘Marginal’ Santa believer puts out cookies after Trump chat

Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact

Japan will resume commercial whaling, but not in Antarctic

Indonesia asks people to avoid coast near erupting volcano

Koreas break ground on railways but sanctions block project

AP FACT CHECK: Trump confuses, misleads on border wall

GoFundMe says donors in alleged homeless scam refunded

The Latest: CBP to do health check on all minors after death

Pope’s Christmas wish: World fraternity despite differences

