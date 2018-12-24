Open
The Latest: Japan's main stock index plunges 5.1 percent

The Latest: Japan’s main stock index plunges 5.1 percent

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the world’s financial markets (all times local):

Japan’s main stock index has plunged following heavy Wall Street losses triggered by President Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve criticism of the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei 225 lost 5.1 percent on Tuesday to 19,147.45 points.

Tokyo and other major Asian markets are on track to end 2018 down at least 10 percent.

Wall Street indexes fell more than 2 percent on Monday after Trump said on Twitter that the U.S. economy’s “only problem” was the Fed.

