Open
Close
Monday, December 24, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Stealth Indonesia tsunami turns perfect night into nightmare

Stealth Indonesia tsunami turns perfect night into nightmare

TANJUNG LESUNG, Indonesia (AP) — The tsunami that roared ashore in Indonesia, killing more than 370 people and injuring over 1,400, was particularly cruel.

It hit on a busy holiday weekend when many were enjoying the warm night breeze on the beach under a full moon. And unlike most big waves, which are typically portended by an earthquake’s violent shaking, this was a stealth attack.

There were no major ground convulsions, no sirens, no text messages.

A volcanic island rumbled as it has been doing for months before a giant chunk of it apparently broke free like a rock falling into a tub, silently unleashing a disaster.

Even in a disaster-prone country like Indonesia, survivors of Saturday’s tsunami said it seemed extra menacing because everything seemed perfect until it hit.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC