AP top sports story of ’18: Nassar abuse, gymnastics turmoil

Crimes of sexual abuse committed by doctor Larry Nassar and the chaos they provoked have been named the Story of the Year in balloting by Associated Press members and editors.

The second- and third-place finishers announced Monday are the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl championship and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow sports gambling to expand beyond Nevada. The stories were selected by AP members and editors. The Nassar saga earned more than double the number of votes than the other finishers.

More than 150 female athletes testified at Nassar’s sentencing hearing in January 2018 for convictions on child-porn and sex-abuse charges. It marked a turning point in a crisis that has inflicted untold damage.

The testimony gave women in sports — and society in general — a more powerful voice when it comes to exposing abuse that had been swept out of the public’s conscience for decades.

