Yemen’s UN cease-fire monitors on their way to Hodeida

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A U.N. team led by a Dutch officer is on its way to Hodeida to monitor a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city where Yemen’s civil war rivals been fighting for months.

The team, led by Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, arrived in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, by air from Aden — the home-in-exile of the Yemeni government — earlier on Sunday, and later headed to Hodeida by road under heavy security.

A U.N. security team is already in Hodeida to secure housing for the cease-fire monitors and set up an operations center.

Cammaert’s first task in Hodeida will be to assess the military and security situation on the ground and estimate the number of monitors that will be required in the near future.