Talk of the Town – Circus Harmony and Make-a-Wish

Circus Harmony teaches the art of life through circus education. We work to build character and expand community for youth of all ages, cultures, abilities and backgrounds. Through the teaching and performing of circus arts, we help people defy gravity, soar with confidence, and leap over social barriers, all at the same time.

Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish® vision to grant the wish of every eligible child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the United States and it’s territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. We believe a wish experience can be a game-changer. This one belief guides us and inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

