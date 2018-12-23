Profiting off presidency? Trump biz takes hit since election

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two years since Donald Trump took office, signs are mounting the presidency has hit his company hard.

From golf fees to licensing deals to prices for Trump condos, many metrics used to gauge his businesses are down as the divisive comments so beloved by his political base have turned off a group just as dear to him, the affluent who fuel his businesses.

His Scottish golf resorts are losing millions, several buildings have stripped the Trump name off their entrance and a rollout of two new hotel chains has stalled.

Though it’s difficult to know just how badly Trump’s privately held businesses are hurting, Associated Press interviews with two dozen club members, condo buyers and real estate experts suggest the impact has been broad and sustained.