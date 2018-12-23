Open
Close
Sunday, December 23, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:37 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:37 a.m. EST

Seahawks clinch playoff berth outlasting Chiefs 38-31

Saints narrowly upend Steelers and take top NFC seed

Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans

Luck keeps Colts in playoff hunt with 28-27 win over Giants

Pats beat Bills 24-12, earn 10th straight AFC East title

Bears clinch No. 3 seed with 14-9 win over 49ers

Curry makes last-second layup, Warriors beat Clippers

Police: LSU player kills man trying to rob him, teammate

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC