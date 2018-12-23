Open
AP Top Political News at 12:31 a.m. EST

Mattis leaving Pentagon sooner than planned, Shanahan tapped

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists

Trump’s coalition cracking over his policies and personality

Trump loses US envoy to anti-IS coalition over Syria plan

Documents detail how absentee ballots gathered in NC vote

Court says Justice Ginsburg up and working after surgery

Trump aide: White House, central bank tension not unusual

The Latest: Dems would OK money for border security, no wall

