Monday, December 24, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:31 a.m. EST
2018-12-23
Mattis leaving Pentagon sooner than planned, Shanahan tapped
White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall
Open and closed: shutdown’s varied impact on parks, tourists
Trump’s coalition cracking over his policies and personality
Trump loses US envoy to anti-IS coalition over Syria plan
Documents detail how absentee ballots gathered in NC vote
Court says Justice Ginsburg up and working after surgery
Trump aide: White House, central bank tension not unusual
The Latest: Dems would OK money for border security, no wall