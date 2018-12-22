Open
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top International News at 12:02 a.m. EST

Tsunami triggered by volcano sweeps Indonesia beach; 62 dead

The Latest: Australia, NZ say no word on tsunami victims

Japan emperor marks last birthday on throne, prays for peace

London’s Gatwick Airport reopens; drone suspects questioned

Aid ship with 311 migrants ignored by Italy, heads to Spain

Respite in Paris; Fewer protesters take to the streets

Somalia blast kills at least 16 near presidential palace

Syria sends reinforcements east after Trump’s pullout plan

A blow to morale: Afghan generals worry about US withdrawal

Cuban assembly approves draft of new constitution

