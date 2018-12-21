Chinese leaders promise tax cuts, help for entrepreneurs

BEIJING (AP) — News reports say Chinese leaders are promising tax cuts and more help to entrepreneurs in their 2019 economic plan amid official efforts to reverse a deepening slowdown in growth.

No details were immediately released Friday following a three-day annual planning session by leaders of the ruling Communist Party. But news reports said the plan promises more reforms to state industry and efforts to reduce financial risks.

News reports said the plan promises better access to credit and other help for entrepreneurs who generate China’s news jobs and wealth but are struggling.

The economy faces pressure from weakening consumer demand, cooling exports and contractions in auto and real estate sales.