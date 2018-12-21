Open
Friday, December 21, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EST

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EST

North Carolina asked feds to open vote fraud case last year

Audrey Geisel, widow and promoter of Dr. Seuss, dies at 97

New asylum policy comes with few details, many questions

Fiance accused of killing Colorado woman missing for month

Dancing FBI agent who shot man at Denver bar pleads guilty

FDA casts shadow on hemp win, calling CBD products illegal

US active duty troops at Mexican border decline to 2,600

Ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunts appealed by US

Mississippi senator’s arrest could create leadership fight

St. Louis man accused of 9 killings; death penalty sought

