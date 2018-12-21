Open
Close
Friday, December 21, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:17 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:17 a.m. EST

Dodgers send Puig, Wood to Reds for Homer Bailey

Pelicans’ Gentry defends LeBron James on tampering charge

Brady on Pats losing Gordon: ‘There wasn’t much reaction’

Lawyer: Michigan State hampered probe of its Nassar dealings

John Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019

Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks beat Celtics 120-107

APNewsBreak: Average MLB salary down for 1st time since ’04

Perfect Wilson helps BYU beat W. Michigan in Potato Bowl

Miami, USC have work to do as early signing period ends

Russia prevents WADA from finding doping data in Moscow lab

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC