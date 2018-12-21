Open
Close
Friday, December 21, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EST

‘Twas 4 days before Christmas as Trump chaos hit the Capitol

Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal

Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor

Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban

Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

After Year of the Woman, 2020 buzz so far focuses on the men

Trump call with Turkish leader led to US pullout from Syria

A border wall by any other name … is steel slats?

Melania Trump’s red topiary trees a hit at Christmas parties

US report finds no direct foreign interference in 2018 vote

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC