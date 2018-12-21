Open
Close
Friday, December 21, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EST

Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal

A decade-long rally on Wall Street looks like it’s ending

2 arrested for drone use in London Gatwick Airport case

Mattis resignation letter lays out challenges for successor

A blow to morale: Afghan generals worry about US withdrawal

Fiance accused of killing Colorado woman missing for month

North Carolina asked feds to open vote fraud case last year

Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

Audrey Geisel, widow and promoter of Dr. Seuss, dies at 97

The Latest: Police say 2 arrested Gatwick Airport drone case

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC