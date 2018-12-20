Japan prosecutors file new allegation against Nissan’s Ghosn

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media say prosecutors have added a new allegation of breach of trust against Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, dashing his hopes for release on bail.

Ghosn, along with another executive Greg Kelly, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with underreporting his income.

The fresh allegations were filed Friday, a day after a court rejected prosecutors’ request for a longer detention of Ghosn and Kelly. Their lawyers were hoping they could get them released on bail.

Kyodo News service and other Japanese media reported that prosecutors added the third allegation that Ghosn caused Nissan a loss of 1.8 billion yen in 2008.