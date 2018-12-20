Congo: Ebola outbreak ‘certainly’ to last 3-4 months more

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health minister says the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history is “certainly” expected to continue for another three or four months.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Health Minister Oly Ilunga on Thursday also sought to calm concerns ahead of a presidential election in which people will use touch-screen voting machines. The deadly Ebola virus is spread via infected bodily fluids.

Several tons of hand sanitizer have been deployed for use in polling stations.

The minister calls this outbreak the most complex in history amid attacks by rebel groups.

He says his biggest concerns remain Ebola’s possible spread to other major cities in eastern Congo and across the border into Uganda.

But in an upbeat development, he sees “clear, clear, clear improvement” in community response to Ebola containment efforts.