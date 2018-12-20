China says trade talks with US planned for January

Open
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it will hold talks in January with Washington after the two sides agreed to a cease-fire in a tariff fight that threatens to chill global economic growth.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday the timing of the talks and other details are being worked out.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed Dec. 1 to postponed more tariff hikes while the two sides negotiate over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

