China blasts US media reports of forced labor in Muslim area

BEIJING (AP) — China is striking back at U.S. news media reports about forced labor in its heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday that the reports are “a malicious attack that severely distorts the fact.”

The Associated Press and other media have reported that Muslims detained in internment camps have in some cases been forced to work in factories. The AP found that clothing made in one camp had been shipped to an American sportswear company.

Hua said that China has abolished re-education through labor and described the camps as vocational training centers that help families shake off poverty.

She said it is no wonder the U.S. leader has expressed his dissatisfaction with the American media.