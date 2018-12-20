AP source: Whitaker doesn’t need to recuse from Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker chose not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation even though a top Justice Department ethics official advised him to step aside out of an “abundance of caution.”

That’s according to a Justice Department official who briefed reporters on condition he not be identified.

Whitaker’s past criticism of the Russia investigation has raised questions about whether he can oversee it fairly.

The ethics official said a recusal was “a close call,” but suggested that Whitaker remove himself, even though he was not required to do so. Whitaker decided not to take the advice.

Lawmakers have raised concerns about Whitaker’s past criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to the Trump campaign. Democrats have called for Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation.