Michael Brantley, Astros finalize $32M, 2-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Free agent outfielder Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros have finalized a $32 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, whose deal was announced Wednesday, had spent his entire 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians, where he was a three-time All-Star.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus payable on March 15 and annual salaries of $15 million.

Brantley is a career .295 hitter and gives Houston an upgrade to an outfield anchored by center fielder George Springer.

Brantley hit .309 with 17 homers, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs in 143 games last season, making 134 starts in left field. He had a $12 million base salary and earned $100,000 in bonuses.

His best season came in 2014, when he finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting 20 homers with 97 RBIs — both career highs.

Brantley can earn award bonuses for top five in the AL MVP voting, making the All-Star ream or winning the World Series or League Championship MVP, a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger award,

