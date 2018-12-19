Man United hires former striker Solskjaer as interim manager

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has hired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager until the end of the season, bringing the Norwegian back to the club 20 seasons after he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final.

United announced the appointment of Solskjaer on Wednesday, a day after inadvertently posting on its website that he would arrive as interim manager. The page was later deleted.

The Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, also appeared to say Solskjaer was moving to United by tweeting late Tuesday that it was a “great day for Norwegian football” and wishing him “good luck keeping control of the Red Devils.” That tweet was also deleted.

Solskjaer replaces Jose Mourinho, who was fired Tuesday with United having made its worst 17-match start to the league season since 1990-91. United is in sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind first-place Liverpool and 11 behind fourth-place Chelsea.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports