LISTEN: Justin Moore Talks New Year’s Resolutions And What’s In Store For 2019

Photo courtesy of BMLG

Maybe it’s just me but I feel like most of us aren’t ever really that serious about our New Year’s resolutions. Justin Moore on the other hand, is the complete opposite, and has had some luck sticking to them. “I actually succeeded in stopping texting and driving. So that’s a good one.” He says in a recent interview. And this year he’ll be looking to put an end to his “cussing.”

“ I can probably do better, if there’s one thing.. cussin’. I don’t do it nearly as much as I used to, and I probably do it less than my wife, to be honest with you, but if I could cut that out completely that would be good.”

What is your New Year’s resolution gonna be this year? Let us know at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page and listen to Justin talk about his here!

