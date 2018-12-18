Salt Lake City bids for 2nd Olympics in changed climate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When Salt Lake City pursued the Winter Olympics more than two decades ago, competition was so fierce that hardly anyone thought twice about lavishing International Olympic Committee members with gifts and favors.

Salt Lake City got caught in a bribery scandal that nearly derailed the plans for playing host to the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Two decades later, the script has flipped.

The IOC is struggling to find cities willing to take on the financial and societal burden of hosting the Winter Olympics.

That’s why Salt Lake City is a serious contender again, this time for the 2030 Winter Olympics. It comes decades sooner than anyone expected and despite that bid scandal that stands as a scar on what ended up being a successful 2002 Games.