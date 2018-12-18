NASA’s 1st flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s first flight to the moon is marking its 50th anniversary.

On Dec. 21st, 1968, three men flew to the moon for the first time in human history.

Apollo 8 commander Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders orbited the moon on Christmas Eve, reading from the Book of Genesis. To this day, the mission is considered NASA’s boldest and perhaps most dangerous undertaking ever. NASA whipped it together in four months, in order to beat the Soviets to the moon.

A photo taken by Anders of the Earth rising above the lunar landscape remains the most iconic space snapshot.