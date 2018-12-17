The Latest: May calls Brexit deal vote for week of Jan 14

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the delayed vote in Parliament on the Brexit deal between her government and the European Union will be held the week of Jan. 14.

The vote was supposed to take place last week, but May canceled it at the last minute when it became clear lawmakers would resoundingly reject the agreement.

May is trying to win tweaks from the EU in order to win over skeptical lawmakers — although the bloc says no renegotiation is possible.

May told lawmakers on Monday that debate on the deal would resume the week of Jan. 7, when Parliament comes back after its Christmas break. She said the vote would be held the following week.

___

10:10 a.m.

Some members of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet are urging the government to ramp up planning for a “no-deal” Brexit — a chaotic outcome that could see gridlock at U.K. ports, planes grounded and shortages of essential goods.

Others are seeking to work with opposition politicians to find a way out of the morass.

May’s supporters distanced themselves from media reports that senior figures in her government held talks with opposition Labour lawmakers aimed at holding another vote.

But some Cabinet members say lawmakers from all parties should be consulted to find out whether there is majority support for any course of action.

“We can’t just have continuing uncertainty and I think Parliament should be invited to say what it would agree with,” Business Secretary Greg Clark told the BBC.

___

9 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May is set to condemn calls for a second referendum on Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying it would do irreparable damage to trust in democracy.

In remarks released ahead of her speech in the House of Commons on Monday, May says that staging another referendum “would say to millions who trusted in democracy that our democracy does not deliver.”

She’s also expected to argue that such a ballot would exacerbate divisions rather than heal them.

May’s supporters distanced themselves from media reports that senior figures in her government held talks with opposition Labour lawmakers aimed at holding another vote.

With time growing short toward Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure, it remains unclear whether the country will leave with a deal or crash out with no deal.