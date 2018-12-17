Mitchell Tenpenny Releases Acoustic Version Of ‘Truck I Drove In High School’

If you don’t know the name Mitchell Tenpenny, you’ll wanna familiarize yourself for 2019. He recently earned his first #1 with “Drunk Me’ which quickly became of my favorite songs, along with a debut album Telling All My Secrets which dropped on Friday. You’ll find that when you give the album a listen, the first track is a song called “Truck I Drove In High School” that describes “the good days, driving by my own rules. Well, I crowned myself the king of the highway.”

Now a stripped down version of the song has been released and you can kind of hear of hint of John Mayer in his voice in my opinion. Check out the performance here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman