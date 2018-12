1. Holiday sales are up in 2018, thanks to low gas prices!

Last Holiday Shopping Season Was Good, But This One Is Looking Even Better https://t.co/Q59YtNWvup — David Kisamfu (@thedextazlab) December 17, 2018

2. Don’t be surprised if you see an armadillo in your backyard.

3. Rocco the parrot is causing trouble, again!