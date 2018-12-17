Monday, December 17, 2018
AP Top Technology News at 12:41 a.m. EST
2018-12-17
Silicon Valley East: Google plans $1B expansion in New York
Report: Russia still using social media to roil US politics
ICYMI: California withdraws ‘text tax’ after FCC ruling
Next-generation of GPS satellites are headed to space
Talks adopt ‘rulebook’ to put Paris climate deal into action
Report: China is driving use of armed drones in Middle East
First private Israeli lunar mission will launch in February
Executive’s arrest, security worries stymie Huawei’s reach
Bug may have exposed photos from 7M Facebook users
Detentions raise fears, cast doubt on China’s policies