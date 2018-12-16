Yellow vest protesters still block French traffic circles

PARIS (AP) — Yellow vest protesters are occupying dozens of traffic roundabouts in France, even as their movement for economic justice appears to be losing momentum on the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations.

Some protesters remained Sunday despite a call by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner to free the traffic roundabouts. Eight people have died in incidents tied to the yellow vest movement, mostly from traffic accidents linked to roads blocked by protesters.

On Saturday, protesters took to the streets in cities across France, including in Paris, but in far fewer numbers than on previous weekends.

The protesters take their name from the yellow safety vests French motorists carry in their vehicles. The protests began in November against fuel tax hikes but have morphed into a general expression of anger at the government of President Emanuel Macron.