Talk of the Town – Books for Newborns and Burns Recovered



At Books for Newborns, we know that no single idea will solve the problem of illiteracy, poverty, crime, or discrimination. We believe that any attempt at solving a problem must start somewhere, and the beginning of life seems to be the most logical place to start! We are a non-profit organization that partners with St. Louis area charities and hospitals to provide low income mothers a book bag, that includes 4 age appropriate books and information on interacting with their newborn. There are no other organizations doing what we are doing! To the best of our knowledge, we are the only program in the United States providing this service for low-income families.

The mission of Burns Recovered is to assist burn survivors in their recovery, support medical facilities in the care of burns in Missouri and educate the public in burn awareness and prevention. Burns Recovered (BRSG) was formed in 1983 by a group of burn survivors and members of the burn care team Mercy Medical Center. BRSG provides support for burn survivors and their families as well as community outreach to increase burn awareness and prevent burn injuries. Our goal is to see every burn survivor live life to the fullest: without limitations, fear, or insecurity. Since 1983, we have provided hope and support for thousands of burn survivors and their loved ones through our peer support program as well as our residential camp for burn injured children. We are honored to partner with survivors, families, health care professionals, burn centers, fire departments, the business community, educators, and other support resources, to be an inspiring and liberating resource for burn survivors and their loved ones.

