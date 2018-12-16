Open
Close
Sunday, December 16, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » 1 dead, 44 injured in Switzerland bus crash

1 dead, 44 injured in Switzerland bus crash

BERLIN (AP) — Zurich police say a tour bus on its way to Germany has crashed in Switzerland, killing one person and injuring 44 others.

The dpa news agency reported Sunday that the Geneva-to-Duesseldorf bus crashed at 4:15 a.m. south of Zurich, a city in northern Switzerland that is the country’s financial hub.

Zurich canton (state) police say the bus went into a skid on the snowy road and crashed into a wall.

They said one woman, whose identity was not immediately released, was killed and three people, including the driver, have serious injuries.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC