Open
Close
Saturday, December 15, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Entertainment News » Celebrities » Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest

Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired after he was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance he believed was 13.

In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that the 48-year-old Westmoreland had been dropped from the sitcom “Andi Mack,” on which he plays the grandfather of the teen-age title character. The show films in Utah.

Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking told The Associated Press that Westmoreland was on his way to what he believed would be a sexual encounter when he was arrested Friday and charged with enticing a minor and sending inappropriate materials, including nude images. A message left with Westmoreland’s agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was not immediately returned.

Westmoreland’s other acting credits include “Scandal” and “Breaking Bad.”

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2018 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC