US industrial production climbs 0.6 percent in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production climbed 0.6 percent on surging output at mines and utilities. But manufacturing production was flat.

The Federal Reserve says that utility output rose 3.3 percent as power companies were busier because of unusually cold weather. Mining output rose 1.7 percent on higher production at coal mines and oil and gas drillers.

But manufacturing was flat in November after falling 0.1 percent in October. Factories are contending with a stronger dollar that makes their products more expensive in foreign markets, slowing global growth and import taxes that raise their costs.