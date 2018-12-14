Too old to run? Biden wrestles with age as he eyes 2020 run

Joe Biden is talking with friends and longtime supporters about whether he’s too old to seek the White House.

That’s according to several sources who have spoken with the former Democratic vice president.

The discussions suggest Biden, at 76, is aware his age may be the biggest hurdle to launching another bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, especially in an era when many in the party yearn for a new generation of leadership.

He would be the oldest person to ever be elected president. Past and current advisers to Biden have held frequent conversations about options to alleviate concerns about age, including teaming him with a younger running mate.