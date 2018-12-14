Effort to put New Hampshire GOP behind Trump faces pushback

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An effort to put the New Hampshire Republican Party in President Donald Trump’s corner ahead of the state’s leadoff presidential primary is facing both private and public pushback.

The state party has a long tradition of not taking sides during primaries, but some Trump supporters want to drop the neutrality clause from the organization’s bylaws. Bruce Breton, a town selectman in Windham who plans to propose a change in January, says it’s only logical that the party supports the incumbent president.

But at least one prominent Trump endorser is working quietly to discourage the change, arguing that it’s unnecessary, would make the president appear weak and could jeopardize the state’s first-in-the-nation status.

Outgoing party chairman Wayne MacDonald and several predecessors oppose the idea, as does Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.