Japan’s ‘tankan’ economic survey shows sentiment flat

TOKYO (AP) — A key quarterly economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows sentiment among large manufacturers remained unchanged, as worries about global trade tensions persisted.

The “tankan” survey, released Friday, says sentiment remained flat for a second month after three quarters of decline.

The survey, long seen as an important indicator of the state of the world’s third largest economy, looks at the difference between companies surveyed that have a “favorable” outlook and those with an “unfavorable” outlook.

The manufacturers surveyed include automakers and electronics companies that are the mainstay of Japan’s economy.