France: 6th ‘yellow vest’ protester dies in road accident

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a sixth “yellow vest” protester has been killed after being hit by a truck at a road blockade near the southern city of Avignon.

Officials in the Vaucluse department said Thursday the driver was arrested and taken into custody after he tried to flee from the scene.

A statement from the Vaucluse prefect’s office said the protester was attended by emergency services but died from his wounds overnight.

Five others have been killed in accidents and more than 1,400 injured in the protests against diesel tax hikes since they began last month. Protesters have blocked highways across France, and Paris has erupted in rioting.

The protesters are collectively referred to as the “yellow vest” movement, in reference to the fluorescent safety outfit they sport.