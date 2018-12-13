AP source: Joe Kelly, Dodgers agree to $25M, 3-year contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that reliever Joe Kelly has agreed to a $25 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not yet been announced.

A 30-year-old right-hander who was born in Anaheim, California, Kelly was 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA and two saves in 73 games this year for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Kelly pitched in all five World Series games this year and did not allow a run, striking out 10 in six innings. He gave up one earned run in nine postseason appearances with 13 strikeouts and no walks.

According to the tracking service Brooks Baseball, his fastball averaged 98.7 mph this year.

Boston acquired him from St. Louis in July 2014.

___

