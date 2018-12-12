DALLAS (AP) — The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas for 2020.

It almost certainly will arrive before the Raiders do.

The league announced Wednesday at an owners meeting that the city where the Raiders will begin play in September 2020 will host the draft that April.

The NFL began to bring the draft to different cities in 2015, when it was in Chicago. It was held there in 2016, too, then went to Philadelphia in 2017. Last April, the Cowboys hosted it in their stadium in Arlington, Texas, and next year it will be in Nashville.

April 23-25 will be the dates for the Las Vegas draft, which the league said will be held on and around the Strip.

