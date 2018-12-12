The Latest: Red Sox add free agent OF Gorkys Hernandez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

12:51 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox have reached agreement with free agent outfielder Gorkys Hernandez on a minor league deal.

The 31-year-old Hernandez hit 15 home runs while batting .234 with 40 RBIs in 142 games for San Francisco last season. In 2017, he didn’t hit a home run in 310 at-bats.

The Giants recently opted not to offer Hernandez a contract for next year. He got a spring training invite to big league camp with the World Series champion Red Sox.

___

12:20 p.m.

A person familiar with the negotiations says shortstop Jordy Mercer and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Mercer had spent his entire seven-season big league career with Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs, down from 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 2017.

His agreement was first reported by Fancred.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports