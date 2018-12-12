Open
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
JingleFest's Jordan Davis Is Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018

JingleFest’s Jordan Davis Is Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018

JORDAN DAVIS; COVER ART COURTESY MCA NASHVILLE

What a year it’s been for Jordan Davis. Just last weekend he was a part of our annual JingleFest show in Saint Charles, and now, named Billboards Top New Country Artist of 2018! His debut album Home State dropped in March, and it wasn’t long after that he hit No.1 on the Country Airplay chart with his breakout hit “Singles You Up.” To top it off, his now second single “Take It From Me” is sitting at No. 16 on the charts (Dec. 8), and Jordan is showing that his success is only just beginning, earning him the title of Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018.

