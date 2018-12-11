LISTEN: OMG Kane Hugging This Little Girl Will Melt Your Heart!

Megan brought her 9 year old daughter, Kara, to Jinglefest. It was Kara’s first concert and she really REALLY loves Kane Brown. All she wanted was for him to give her a hug, and she got that. Then Mason & Remy found out there is a little more to the story.

“When he (Kane Brown) hugged me, it really felt like when my dad used to pick me up to give me a hug.”

Kara lost her father this year unexpectedly. Her family told us that this was the first time she’s smiled this big in a long time! JingleFest was extra special this year. -M&R