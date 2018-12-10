Open
Some Of Country’s Biggest Stars React To Grammy Nominations

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

The big announcement came Friday morning as Grammy nominations came to light. And when that happens, if you’re nominated, you feel the need to brag, usually on social media. This year? No different. From first time nominees to past winners, here’s how they reacted. They include Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Margo Price, Lee Ann Womack, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Cole Swindell, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ashley McBryde.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

