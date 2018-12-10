LISTEN: Sweet Becca from the Country Mecca 12/10

Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.

The CMA Country Christmas Special airs tonight with performances from Brett Eldredge, Dan & Shay, Old Dominion, Brett Young and more!

Brett Eldredge talks about his performance tonight and decorating for the holidays with a doggie!



Dan & Shay hoping fans like their performance tonight and getting closer to recording a Christmas album.



Old Dominion gets all excited and into the Christmas season and talk about performing a Beach Boys song tonight.

