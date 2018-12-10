Monday, December 10, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 12:44 a.m. EST
2018-12-10
Woman who accused man of rape outraged he got no jail time
Police rip toddler from mother’s arms at benefits office
US arrests 32 at San Diego border demonstration
Jury to resume deliberations on white nationalist’s sentence
Man who killed newlywed during robbery set to die in Texas
California inferno gives rise to family-reuniting ‘Angels’
Indiana teen charged with killing pregnant schoolmate
Wall Street’s Fearless Girl statue gets new place of honor
Man who claimed Howard Hughes inheritance dies in Nevada
The Latest: No sentence yet for man who rammed protesters